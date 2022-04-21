Here are more details on Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022 coming this summer

Returning to central Harrogate from June 25-26 for its second year after the successful 2021 festival, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be celebrating internationally-inspired cuisine and drink, with performers and musicians providing the backdrop to a feast on The Stray.

The foodie festival boasts a diverse weekend of entertainment, including street performances, stilt walkers, and family entertainment. Audiences can expect a packed line up of live music, including solo artists, jazz musicians, rock bands and even a ukulele performance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists and musicians will be taking to the stage this summer as part of a celebration of local talent during Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

Artists include Will Forrester, a semi-professional saxophonist with over 20 years’ experience who will be bringing a creative mix of classical and dance music to the festival, and Danny Charles, an acoustic and electric guitarist with a soulful voice, with a repertoire that spans pop, indie, soul and classic rock.

Also performing will be moving vocalist Natalie Rose, with a performance of popular Soul and Motown music.

“It’s a privilege to have so many talented musicians right on our doorstep, and we’re proud to bring this celebration of music to central Harrogate for a second year," said Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator. "There’s something for the whole family, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Stray.”

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend at The Stray with a wide variety of Internationally Inspired Street Food traders, an expanded Artisan Market featuring over 80 independent producers and businesses, Live Cookery Demonstrations, Entertainers & Street Performers, Children’s Activities, and a Traditional Funfair.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £45,000 for local mental health charities so far.