Harrogate's ukele group praised for doing an ' incredible job' in fundraising for Saint Michael's Hospice
The Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are delighted to be adding their support in helping to resolve the funding crisis facing its charity partner.
Since the group was founded nine years ago, the Ukes have grown in numbers and have devoted all the collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events to Saint Michael's.
From small beginnings, the Ukes have managed to raise over £4,000 per year for the last three years running.
The Spa Town Ukes now regularly play at the Victoria Centre to support Saint Michael's fundraising days and also appear at Saint Michael's annual open gardens.
Sandra Gilbert, Community, Events and Challenge Volunteer Fundraiser for Saint Michael's Hospice, said: "The concert was so wonderful - everyone was smiling and having a lovely time, enjoying the music and dancing in the glorious sunshine.
"Harrogate Spa Town Ukes do an incredible job fundraising and raising awareness for Saint Michael’s Hospice and we’re so grateful for your continued support over the years."
The Spa Town Ukes will be back at the Victoria Centre on Saturday, April 27, playing from 2pm to 3pm, collecting on behalf of Saint Michael's Hospice.
The group meets weekly at 7:30pm on Wednesday evenings at Oatlands Mount Club, 1 Coronation Grove, Harrogate for a sociable 'strum and sing' session.
Whether a beginner or an expert, new members and Uke players visiting the area are always welcome.
More information at: https://www.harrogatespatownukes.org/