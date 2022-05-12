Harrogate's MOJO hailed acoustic Karl Kulley to play Harrogate Theatre in restoration appeal fundraiser

MOJO -“Harrogate metaphysical folk pop poet Karl Culley delivers impressive début. Dazzling acoustic guitar picking reminiscent of John Martyn at his most fluid, punctuated by a Bert Jansch-like percussive snap”.

Compared to John Martyn and Tim Buckley by the Sunday Express, the talented Culley will be performing songs from his series of five acclaimed albums and unveiling tracks from his brand new EP Redshift which has already been reviewed favourably by www.folkradio.co.uk

It’s a rare return to Harrogate from his successful sojourn in Kraków for Culley who has been hailed by Mojo magazine as a brilliant “metaphysical folk pop poet”.

Presented by not-for-profit Harrogate-based organisers Charm who previously brought the likes of Field Music and Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals to Harrogate Theatre, the event will take place in the intimate space of Harrogate Studio Theatre on Thursday, June 2.

The mesmerising Culley released debut album Bundle of Nerves in 2009 to wide acclaim after recording sessions on the Isle of Jura.

His second offering, The Owl, produced by Daniel Webster, was put together in York and his native Harrogate for release in 2011.

The Sunday Express awarded The Owl four stars and compared Culley to both Tim Buckley and José González.

Karl Culley first appeared at a Charm night in 2005 and has become favourite of the event ever since.

All profits from the show on June 2 will go Harrogate Theatre’s restoration appeal.

A support act will be announced later.

Tickets are available at Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116

or by emailing [email protected]

or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk