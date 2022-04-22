Harrogate rapper donates new track to mental health support charity Orb in Knaresborough

Sarah Winter, who first started recording tracks as a teenager more than 15 years ago, is to give £150 to music charity Orb from Anxiety, a track which shines the light on the impact of the pandemic on mental health issues.

Sarah, who uses the moniker MC Replay, said: “Lockdown has caused all our mental health issues to spiral and I wanted to capture how my anxiety affects me and, hopefully, help others too.”

Sarah Winter, aka MC Replay, is to give £150 to Knaresborough-based mental heath music charity Orb.

Known for her intelligent and rapid-fire style of rapping, Sarah first took to the mic on stage in public at Knaresborough’s feva festival back in 2012.

Such has been her progress since then, Anxiety has been produced by Freek van Workum, the five times multi-platinum producer from the Netherlands.

The new single has already garnered more than1,500 views online.

Sarah, who was educated as a youngster at New Park Primary School in Harrogate, is full of praise for the support Orb has given her.

Established in 2004, Orb helps people improve their mental health and well-being and lead fuller lives through being creative, learning new skills and volunteering in a supportive.