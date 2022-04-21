Good news: This is when scaffolding will come down at Harrogate Theatre as £1m roof repairs near completion

After dominating the skyline for nearly 12 months in Harrogate town centre since work began in May 2021 to replace the 120-year-old roof on the Grade II listed venue located on Oxford Street, the huge structure is ready to be

taken down.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown, said it was exciting to see the roof repair programme coming to an end - and the scaffolding come down.

It hasn’t been entirely plain sailing for Harrogate Borough Council’s plan to future proof Harrogate Theatre for audiences.

The complex project to maintain the historic building as a centre of excellence for the arts in the community has been hit by delays, storms and staff shortages.

But Harrogate Theatre has become used to challenges since the pandemic first hit and forced it to close for lengthy periods.

The theatre's chief executive David Bown, who successfully bid for around £650,000 in emergency Government grants, as well as launching a public appeal which raised more than £100,000 to ensure the theatre’s survival during Covid, said it was exciting to see the roof repair programme coming to an end.

“It’s great to see this vital work done,” said Mr Bown. “The scaffolding will be down by the end of the month and then they will replace the glass in the canopy along the front of Garrick Buildings.”

"It’s great to see the theatre in the sunshine. Also look out for our new summer season to match the splendour of this new phase in the theatre’s history.

"Once again, I must thank Harrogate Borough Council for this significant investment that will see the building thrive for many years to come."

After fighting a largely successful battle for survival during a pandemic which deprived it of audiences and revenue for major parts of the last two years, Harrogate Theatre hasn’t looked back since it reopened properly last November for the return of the panto.

Live shows have continued where possible despite the roof replacement and audiences have returned to the much-loved arts hub in force.

Harrogate Theatre’s revival has been boosted by an ongoing 2-for-1 tickets scheme as part of The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign which runs until the end of this month.