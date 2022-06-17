Harrogate musicians and DJs shine at classic BedFest at Henshaws

Among the many activities for charity - and fun - centred round the Knaresborough Bed Race last weekend, one event had possibly its best ever year.

Hundreds of people bought tickets for BedFest which raised more than £6,000 to support the work of Harrogate charity Henshaws at its Arts and Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brutal blues duo Hell Fire Jack on the main stage at this year's BedFest at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)

A day of live music with beer provided by local businesses including Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate Brewing Co and Turning Point, the event proved a popular sell-out.

The line-up was packed with local bands, solo acts and DJs.

Highlights included sets by Hell Fire Jack, Biz Denton, Lence, DJ Rory Hoy, DJ Trev, Oscilantern, Chris Fidler of Shindig DJs, Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, Nirvana Band, Hot Sauce, Dave Colston and Lobo.