Harrogate charity fundraiser: Rufus Beckett and Friends live gig at Major Tom’s this weekend

Rufus Beckett, who usually shares vocals with Ellie Hunzinger in the popular alt-folk duo influenced Iron & Wine and Portishead, has organised an afternoon of live music this Sunday, June 19.

Running from 2pm to 5pm this Sunday, the line-up of Rufus Beckett and Friends also features James Mitchell, a talented finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter; Nick Turner, the former lead guitarist of the Four45s turned singer-songwriter, and Michael Bennett, a local singer and frontman with the band Crafted in Rock.

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre fundraising gig - Rufus Beckett and Friends will take place at Major Tom's Social in Harrogate.

The aim is to fundraising for a new printing press at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough.

The Arts and Crafts Centre works with people living with a range of disabilities helping them to discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential.

But, after 11 years of hard service, Henshaws' printmaking press in the art studio has finally given up.

The arts & crafts centre shop and its customers rely on the wonderful printed products made by the talented printmaking team here at the centre.

Rufus is welcoming everyone to come and enjoy the live music, pizza and beer and support this brilliant local organisation.