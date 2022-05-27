Harrogate Male Voice Choir considers big decision to open up its membership

An engaging personality who has encouraged solo singing and pays attention to detail, Richard is also Deputy Musical Director of York Philharmonic Choir, having been a member there since 2002.

First formed in 1969, the choir has raised more than £3,000 since lockdown for local cancer charities- Martin House Children’s Hospice and Wheatfields Hospice.

Harrogate Male Voice Choir is bouncing back since the appointment of its new musical director Richard Kay last summer

The choir recently entered The Eskdale Festival of the Arts National Choir Day, Whitby, which was the first time HMVC had entered a competition with other choirs, gaining first place in the ‘Song from the Shows’ category and second place in the ‘Choir Recital’ category

It also held its annual Sing Out Concert at St. Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road recently with the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate in attendance.

It worked with two primary school choirs will be singing individually, too, Masham Church of England and Pannal Community Primary Schools.

The aim is to help young people develop the art of singing , developing their social skills, self-esteem, confidence and experience of performing to an audience with an established and respected Male Voice Choir.

But Harrogate Male Voice Choir is now seeking sponsorship to ensure it can continue with its work.

Singing helps the elderly to focus on at least one visit away from their home at rehearsals, well as encouraging them to socialise, improves their cognitive skills, improves self esteem. Singing good for the soul, provides a sense of achievement and worth.

HMVC's search for new members is on-going as is its commitment to improve the quality of performance.

In particular, it needs to strengthen/increase our tenor section, in particular top tenors.

It is with this in mind that it is considering opening up our top tenor section to suitable ladies who may be interested.

It is currently in the process of canvassing its membership for their views on what may be considered by many in the Harrogate Male Voice Choir as a controversial issue.

The choir's rehearsals are held each Tuesday evening between 7.30pm and 9.30 pm at Woodlands Methodist Church Hall, Wetherby Road in Harrogate between August and early July .

It usually give 10 concerts per year.

Harrogate Male Voice Choir's forthcoming concerts include:

18th June 2022 Joint Concert with Tewit Youth Band, Harrogate

1st October 2022 – raising funds for Marie Curie