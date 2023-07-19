Harrogate events guide: What are the shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions and more to see in July and August 2023

Thursday, July 20-August 4:

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 20-July 31:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club is at Harrogate Theatre this Saturday. (PIcture Hyena Comedy Cub)

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 23, various times:

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 20, 3.00pm-5.00pm:

Noir Book Readings at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 21, 10.00pm:

Live music with covers legends MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, July 21, 7.45pm:

ALANNAH Be at the Beginning at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, July 21, 9.00pm:

Rock and blues from Supercell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 22, 8.00pm:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre with Chris Washington, Jo Enright, Ian Moore and Martin Mor.

Sunday, July 23, 3.00pm-9.00pm:

Acoustic All-Dayer at The Disappearing Chin pub on Beulah Street, Harrogate for Miss Mollies Rescue charity.

Sunday, July 23, 3.00pm:

Darnell Cole & The Vibe at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 27, 7.30pm:

Thank you for the Music – Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28, Noon&3.30pm:

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28, 7.30pm:

Powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, July 29, 6.30pm:

Just Dance – Summer School 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 30, 11.00am-6.00pm:

Carnival returns to the Valley Gardens complete with a Street Parade, world music, dance stage, DJS, workshops, family fun and street food.

Friday, August 4, 7.00pm,

RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 5, 8.30pm:

Saturday Showcase at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with live bands Stiletto Farm + Don Gonzo.

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough.

(Part of Feva Festival)

Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm: