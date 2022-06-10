Harrogate Theatre offers chance to join panto in call out for young dancers

The theatre's three dancing teams will take part in performances over the festive season, which will involve missing some school (boo, hiss!) but you will be part of Harrogate’s most magical festive celebration.

This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a professional performing company and learn about the commitment required to be a performer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to 2015 and the most recent production of Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre with Tim Stedman pictured on stage.

Harrogate Theatre is unable to offer any payment to pantomime dancers, but this is set to be a wonderful experience that you will never forget.

The theatre's choreographer, David Lee, will be holding auditions on Sunday, July 17 from 1pm at Harrogate Theatre.

Young people of all gender identities who are aged 13 – 17 are welcome to come along.

To take part in the audition, please email a completed application form and attach a photograph by Tuesday, July 12 to [email protected]

Important advice for panto applications

Please make sure you can answer ‘yes’ to the following if you would like to audition:

I am 13 years old or over on 22 November 2022 and under 18 years old on 15 January 2023.

I am able to attend rehearsals from 24 October - 12 November (will include some Saturday mornings).

I am able to attend technical and dress rehearsals between 14 November – 22 November. This will involve taking some time off school.

I am able to perform on various dates from 23 November 2022 to 15 January 2023 (approx. 25 performances). This will involve taking time off school and performing over the Christmas and New Year holidays (not Christmas Day or New Year’s Day).

I take full responsibility for getting myself to and from all rehearsals and performances.

I am able to pick up choreography quickly.

Additional information

As a rough guide the total time required off school is approximately seven days across rehearsals and performances.

Please discuss this with your family and school before you audition. You may also need to take time off from any extracurricular activities.