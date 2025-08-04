Harogate's Berwins Salon North returns with an exploration of parenting, passion, and perseverance

Berwins Salon North – the evening that gets everybody talking – returns to Harrogate this autumn

Berwins Salon North – the evening that gets everybody talking – returns this autumn as three special guest speakers explore the complexities of relationships, how they shape us and how they can help us deal with life’s challenges.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason joins neuroscientist Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare at The Crown Hotel, in Harrogate, on Thursday September 11, for the latest in the Salon series, hosted by Magic FM presenter Natasha Knight.

These unique cabaret-style nights out, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, bring together three experts to explore the most stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, author of To Be Young, Gifted and Black, shares her family’s extraordinary journey of raising world-class musicians while navigating the challenges of race and identity in the public eye.

She is joined by parenting expert and author Anita Cleare who equips parents with effective strategies aimed at building trust and improving communication with their teenage children.

Neuroscientist and author Dr Tom Bellamy will then delve into the science behind romantic infatuation, offering insights on how to spot unhealthy emotional patterns and tips on cultivating lasting and meaningful relationships.

The TED-style talks – voted number six in the Top 100 Things to do in the World by GQ magazine – explore big ideas in an intimate setting, based around relaxed, cabaret-style evenings where you can catch up with friends and enjoy a drink at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “These wonderful evenings are a unique event in Harrogate’s cultural calendar and a great way to spend a night out with friends.

“This latest trio of remarkable, thought-provoking speakers will no doubt get everyone talking.”

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals chief executive, said: “What I love about Berwins Salon North is it genuinely entertains and enlightens at the same time.

“There’s nothing quite like these fabulous nights out and I’m looking forward once again to discovering things I never knew – all while enjoying a well-made gin and tonic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Thursday September 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets: £18 (please note that a £2.50 booking fee applies at the time of booking).

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.