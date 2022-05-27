Guide to all the exciting and exotic events at Spiegeltent thanks to Harrogate International Festivals

Here is Harrogate International Festivals' own guide to the exciting and exotic events at the Spiegeltent coming soon...

Spiegeltent | Graeme Park

Harrogate Spiegeltent stars - House of Burlesque which takes place on Thursday, July 7.

Date: Thursday 30 June 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 6.30pm | Support 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £20; VIP Booth £150 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Harrogate Spiegeltent star Graeme Park who will appear on Thursday, June 30.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/graeme-park-30-june-2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back Graeme Park.

One of the original British superstar DJs and a true pioneer of house music in the UK, Graeme Park returns to the Spiegeltent for an exclusive set.

Responsible for the legendary Haçienda in Manchester, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Park will bring the music of this iconic venue back to life in spectacular style in the magnificent setting of the Spiegeltent.

The perfect night for music obsessives to rave their hearts out to.

Spiegeltent | Benoit & The Hot Club

Date: Friday 1 July 2022

Time: 8:00pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/benoithotclub/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Benoit & The Hot Club.

Monsieur Viellefon escorts you on a velvet evening of swing and jazz. Step back through time to the infamous Parisian cafes and nightclubs of the 1930s and 40s.

With all the romanticism and nostalgia of the French repertoire and a nod to the American jazz virtuosi who visited Paris, The Hot Club is the perfect mix of European finesse and the restless fervour of American hot jazz. Boasting the finest musicians on the London jazz scene, this ensemble is in demand across Europe and The Hot Club’s return to Harrogate is much anticipated.

An evening of sultry sounds, Hollywood elegance, and a little ooh la la awaits you.

Spiegeltent | Kasai Masai

Date: Saturday 2 July 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16, VIP Booth £110 (for full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/kasaimasai2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Kasai Masai.

Based in London and led by Nickens Nkoso, Kasai Masai’s music reflects their journey from the rural to urban, performing music which has been passed on from generation to generation combined with their own contemporary style.

Written in Swahili, Lingala and Kimongo, Kasai Masai’s lyrics portray the cultural diversity of Congo where more than four hundred languages are spoken.

The band’s fast-paced style of soukous and rumba meld with Congolese folkloric traditions to create an infectious form of dance music.

Expect galloping rhythms, strong melodies, passionate beats, swinging guitars and moving saxophone as Kasai Masai make their Harrogate debut.

Theirs is a sound that will transport you to a land where music is a way of life.

Spiegeltent | Jo Harrop

Date: Sunday 3 July 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/joharrop/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Jo Harrop.

Jo Harrop cut her teeth working with a host of legendary artists including Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Enrique Iglesias.

Described by Iggy Pop as “a very fine jazz singer” and “a superb and unimaginably good vocalist”, Jo joins us in the Spiegeltent showcasing songs from her critically acclaimed album, The Heart Wants.

Written and recorded over the last year when the world came to a sudden standstill in the wake of the pandemic, The Heart Wants is an album about love, life, and loss.

Described as “a rare mixture of delicacy and boldness”, this is guaranteed to be an evening of stunning jazz.

Spiegeltent | Gypsy Queens

Date: Tuesday 5 July 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £25; VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/gypsyqueens/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

back The Gypsy Queens

From humble beginnings as buskers to A list entertainers, The Gypsy Queens return to Harrogate with their trademark dynamic, energetic charm. Having made their name playing ultra-exclusive parties for the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart, this promises to be a sell-out show. Drawing from a repertoire of classic hits, and famed for their riotously entertaining performances, experience this truly irrepressible musical force in the electrifyingly intimate setting of the Spiegeltent.

Spiegeltent | House of Burlesque and Silent Disco

Date: Thursday 7 July 2022

Time: House of Burlesque 7:30pm | Silent Disco 9:45pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: HOB and Silent Disco - £25; VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Silent Disco only - £12. Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/house-of-burlesque-silent-disco-7-july-2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

back The House of Burlesque and Silent Disco.

The UK’s top satirical showgirls House of Burlesque are thrilled to return to Harrogate to ruffle some feathers after a pre-pandemic history of sell-out shows.

Join UK Burlesque royalty Tempest Rose for a night of the risqué, raucous and rhinestoned going right back to the subversive roots of British Burlesque.

Unapologetically innovative, House of Burlesque has redefined burlesque for the 21st Century.

After the show, it’s time to grab your headphones and join us on the dance floor for an iconic Silent Disco.

With DJs playing tunes from all decades and genres guaranteed to get you feeling fierce and fabulous on the dance floor. Can you handle a night with the House of Burlesque?

Spiegeltent | London Afrobeat Collective

Date: Friday 8 July 2022

Time: 7:30pm | Doors: 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £18; VIP Booth £120 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/london-afrobeat-collective-8-july-2022/ or by phone at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

the London Afrobeat Collective

This nine-piece afro-funk noise bomb is fast becoming a household name in every European town who claims to know anything about a good party.

Expect powerful vocals set to bold brass lines and uncontainable energy. Guaranteed to bring the unstoppable force of the groove to the Spiegeltent, with the possibility of a spiritual awakening thrown in the mix, LAC are not to be missed.

From Europe to Africa, Glastonbury to ‘Felabration’, and now to Harrogate, they deliver party-music born of their truly global DNA.

Spiegeltent | Oz & Armonico Drink to Music: Gin & Phonic

Date: Monday 4 July 2022

Time: 7:30pm | Doors: 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £28 (includes 2 G&Ts); VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/gin-phonic-4-july-2022/ or by phone at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

back Armonico Consort and the much-admired wine critic and broadcaster, Oz Clarke.