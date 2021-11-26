Going out: our top tips for Harrogate events and shows

Cinderella, Harrogate Theatre’s family pantomime runs from Friday, November 26 to January 16.

November - December 23:

David Roberts Ceramics + 20th Century British Art & Design at Messums Yorkshire, James Street, Harrogate.

Friday, November 26 - January 16, 7pm:

Cinderella, Harrogate Theatre’s family pantomime. Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Friday, November 26, 8pm:

The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate including DJs The Mad Professor (Mike Lowcock), The Dark Horse (John Postill) & Smithy.

Saturday, November 27, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Alun Cochrane, Tom Wrigglesworth, Steve Royle and Alex Boardman at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.hyenalounge.com

Friday, December 3 7.30pm:

Classic rock-pop covers band MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 4, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Beethoven no. 7 and more.

Saturday, December 4, 7.30pm:

Love Came Down At Christmas at St Mary’s Church Hall, Masham with Jervaulx Singers under director Charlie Gower-Smith.

Tickets available from jervaulxsingers.com

Saturday, December 4, 6pm:

Christmas with Vocalis at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Programme includes Victoria, Bach, Rachmaninov, Stravinsky and more.

Tickets from www.eventbrite,co.uk or on door.

Saturday, December 4, 7pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Christmas Concert at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow.

Sunday, December 5, 2pm & 5pm:

The Attic Dance Christmas Spectacular at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 6, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents The Classics meet Latin America with Classico Latino at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk or Little Ripon Bookshop 01765 606689.

Thursday, December 9, 7.30pm:

The Bootleg Beatles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 10, 7.30pm:

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 11, 7pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 12, 7.30pm:

Singer Kate Rusby at Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 13, 8pm:

Comedian Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael: How To Survive A Family Holiday and Christmas! at Harrogate Convention Centre.

