Going out: our top tips for Harrogate events and shows
This weekend's guide to the events and arts happening in Harrogate
November - December 23:
David Roberts Ceramics + 20th Century British Art & Design at Messums Yorkshire, James Street, Harrogate.
Friday, November 26 - January 16, 7pm:
Cinderella, Harrogate Theatre’s family pantomime. Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Friday, November 26, 8pm:
The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate including DJs The Mad Professor (Mike Lowcock), The Dark Horse (John Postill) & Smithy.
Saturday, November 27, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Alun Cochrane, Tom Wrigglesworth, Steve Royle and Alex Boardman at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Tickets from www.hyenalounge.com
Friday, December 3 7.30pm:
Classic rock-pop covers band MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 4, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Beethoven no. 7 and more.
Saturday, December 4, 7.30pm:
Love Came Down At Christmas at St Mary’s Church Hall, Masham with Jervaulx Singers under director Charlie Gower-Smith.
Tickets available from jervaulxsingers.com
Saturday, December 4, 6pm:
Christmas with Vocalis at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Programme includes Victoria, Bach, Rachmaninov, Stravinsky and more.
Tickets from www.eventbrite,co.uk or on door.
Saturday, December 4, 7pm:
Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Christmas Concert at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow.
Sunday, December 5, 2pm & 5pm:
The Attic Dance Christmas Spectacular at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 6, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents The Classics meet Latin America with Classico Latino at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk or Little Ripon Bookshop 01765 606689.
Thursday, December 9, 7.30pm:
The Bootleg Beatles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 10, 7.30pm:
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 11, 7pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 12, 7.30pm:
Singer Kate Rusby at Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, December 13, 8pm:
Comedian Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael: How To Survive A Family Holiday and Christmas! at Harrogate Convention Centre.
