Helter skelter comes to Harrogate in feast of family fun for festive season

Christmas in Harrogate - A giant helter skelter is taking pride of place at the junction of Parliament Street and Cambridge Crescent opposite Bettys tea rooms.

With the wraps now off the traditional Christmas lights, it’s also been impossible for shoppers to ignore two new features in the landscape of the town centre, both of them guaranteed to delight the children - and adults alike.

A Victorian carousel is now operating at Crescent Gardens while a red and white striped giant helter skelter is now taking pride of place at the junction of Parliament Street and Cambridge Crescent opposite Bettys tea rooms, opening each day at 1pm approximately.

The family fun activities are just one part of Harrogate BID’s Christmas package which also includes its show- stopping Father Christmas Experience at Santa’s grotto and Elf School at the Crown Hotel, sponsoring Harrogate International Festivals North Pole Post Office, and teaming up with Harrogate Rotary Club for the annual Christmas Shop Window Competition.

With a mini road train known as the Candy Cane Express set to snake around the town centre when the new Harrogate Christmas Fayre is launched from December 3, it’s the biggest campaign to date by Harrogate BID to support local businesses in the vital festive period.

The hope is the end result will be a winter wonderland for traders, as well as families, shoppers and visitors.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “With our Christmas lights now dazzling, Harrogate is looking absolutely fabulous and really is well worth a visit for shopping, eating and drinking.”