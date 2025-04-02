Glastonbury 2025: avoid missing out on these acts ahead of your final day to pay off tickets this week
- Glastonbury Festival have announced that payment plans will finish on April 7 2025.
- Those who have not paid off their amount in full will see their tickets enter the resale market.
- So what could you miss out on if you don’t hit that payment deadline?
This is a final reminder for those who have not yet completed payment for their Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets.
Glastonbury Festival's social media has announced that the deadline for completing instalment plan payments is April 7, 2025. Failure to meet this deadline will result in tickets being offered in the upcoming See Tickets resale.
This comes as more acts were announced in late March, with further announcements and stage details expected soon, and to simplify your planning, we've compiled a comprehensive list of announced and confirmed Glastonbury 2025 acts, along with their reported stages.
Those who have paid can begin planning their festival experience, while those who have yet to pay should note the April 7, 2025, deadline.
Glastonbury 2025 - full list of confirmed artists (as of April 2025)
Friday June 27 2025
Pyramid Stage
- The 1975
Acoustic Stage
- Ani DiFranco
- The Searchers
- Dhani Harrison
- Billie Marten
- Skerryvore
- Hugh Cornwell
- Gabrielle Aplin
- Tift Merritt
- Nadia Reid
- Our Man In The Field
Field Of Avalon
- Ash
- The Fratellis
- The Magic Numbers
- Old Time Sailors
- Orla Gartland
- Paris Paloma
- Rumba De Bodas
- Terrorvision
West Holts
- Maribou State
- BadBadNotGood
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- Glass Beams
- Vieux Farka Toure
- Corto.Alto
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Stage TBC
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni And The Johnsons
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- CMAT
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- Pinkpantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass
- Wunderhorse
Saturday June 28 2025
Pyramid Stage
- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts
- RAYE
Other Stage
- Charli XCX
West Holts
- Doechii
- Amaarae
- Greentea Peng
- Yussef Dayes
- Kneecap
- Bob Vylan
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Infinity Song
Acoustic Stage
- Nick Lowe
- Hothouse Flowers
- Jeremy Loops
- The Coronas
- The Bluebells
- Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests
- Sophie B. Hawkins
- Oisin Leech
- Lorraine Nash
- Henry Grace
Woodsies
- Father John Misty
Field Of Avalon
- The Amy Winehouse Band
- Bess Atwell
- Fülü
- Hard-Fi
- Jade Bird
- Jamie Cullum
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Tom Walker
The Glade
- Leftfield
Stage TBC
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Gary Numan
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- TV on the Radio
- Weezer
Sunday June 29 2025
Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
West Holts
- Overmono
- Parcels
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- Goat
- Black Uhuru
- Cymande
- Abel Selaocoe & the Bantu Ensemble
- Thandii
Acoustic Stage
- Roy Harper
- The Bootleg Beatles
- Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell
- London Community Gospel Choir
- PP Arnold
- The Riptide Movement
- Michele Stodart
- The Henry Girls
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform the Liberated Woman’s Songbook
Field Of Avalon
- Alabama 3
- Bear’s Den
- The Big Moon
- Brooke Combe
- The Horne Section
- MY BABY
- Sam Ryder
- Talisk
Woodsies
- AJ Tracey
- St Vincent
Stage TBC
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers and CHIC
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- The Libertines
- Celeste
- Danilo Plessow
- Djo
- Future Islands
- girl in red
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Pawsa
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- The Big Moon
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- Turnstile
