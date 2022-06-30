Free music and yoga announced at next weeks Spiegeltent in Harrogate

Three concerts by talented local musicians and a yoga session by a Harrogate-based expert are being held next week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12.30pm till 1.30pm in the Spiegeltent on Crescent Gardens.

This year’s summer programme comprises of Harrogate Music Festival, Spiegeltent, Berwins Salon North, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and concludes on Saturday, July 30 with a spectacular Carnival.

First up on Monday (July 4) are vocalist Abby Chapman and guitarist James Wade and the duet will be followed on Tuesday (July 5) by singer and guitarist, Josh Ozturk.

Guitarist Jake Pattinson will take to the stage on Thursday (July 7) and on Friday (July 8), Move Harrogate will host a yoga session.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “In addition to the ticketed events being held in the Spiegeltent, we are also hosting three free music gigs, plus a yoga session.

“One of our remits is to open the arts to as a wide an audience as possible, and we hope these three sessions, where the audience can enjoy free music from local performers, and yoga, will appeal to those looking for an hour of enjoyment and relaxation.”

You can pop down to the Spiegeltent to enjoy the free lunchtime gigs or book online to secure a spot for the yoga session.