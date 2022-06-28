Top chefs announced to appear at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show next month

The Great Yorkshire Food Theatre will feature more than 20 chefs, including Callum Bowmer of Horto at Rudding Park, Dragon’s Den contestant Will Chew of Mak Tok in Sheffield, Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin of Grantley Hall and Nathan Richardson-Kelly of Castle Howard.

Dishes being demonstrated range from steamed rhubarb muthiya to halibut and from chicken pancakes to slow roasted beef.

MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott will appear on the Tuesday, where he will marry his Punjabi family heritage with his love of French cuisine, using ingredients from the Yorkshire Wolds and coast near his home.

MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will both be in attendance at next month's Great Yorkshire Show

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will share some of her favourite family recipes from her bestselling book 'Celebrating the Seasons' on the Friday.

Sue Nelson, Great Yorkshire Food Theatre Host, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting some great names who between them exude incredible talent showcasing the best of Yorkshire’s culinary scene.

"It’s a great coup to have got Eddie to appear on his home turf so soon after his MasterChef win and he joins a brilliant gourmet line-up oozing passion and skill."

The Game Cookery Theatre makes the most of Yorkshire game, including venison, pigeon, grouse and rabbit and will feature a number of chefs, with Game Cookery Theatre Host Steph Moon joining forces with grouse expert John Cavana to create grouse nuggets and grouse with black pudding.

New for 2022 is an appearance by Year 8 students from St Aidan’s High School in Harrogate who have won the opportunity to cook at the show, with two different forms producing their own game pizzas.

Stephanie Moon, Game Cookery Theatre Host, said: “It is fantastic to have a full programme at the Show again.

"We have some new chefs and some young chefs and as always we will be showcasing the very best Yorkshire produce in both theatres.”

Eddie Scott is in the Great Yorkshire Food Theatre on Tuesday, July 12 at 2pm and Amanda Owen will be there on Friday, July 15 at 2:30pm.

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid 19 regulations.

Tickets are on sale now for the show which will run from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no ticket sales on the gates, and they will be day specific to manage numbers attending.

The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days and to see what is happening on which day, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/