Don't miss it: Top songsmith Nick Ellis for Harrogate gig at Cold Bath Clubhouse

Top singer-songwriter Nick Ellis who is performing next week at Cold Bath Clubhouse in Harrogate.

The widely-acclaimed Nick Ellis, whose songs are played on BBC6 Music and Whispering Bob Harris’s BBC Radio 2 show, will appear at the Cold Bath Clubhouse on Thursday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

A recording artist with Mellowtone Records on a series of impressive albums in the last decade, Ellis has been hailed for using a blend of rhythmic attack and finger-quick lucidity with a sound described as “a conversation between Elvis Costello and John Martyn”.

The cover of Nick Ellis's Adult Fiction album.

Currently based in Liverpool, the superb Ellis blends streetscape narrative-noir with a classic British acoustic approach and old-fashioned songcraft.

Nick’s work spans albums including Daylight Ghosts, Adult Fiction and Speakers Corner with a style which progresses in sound and meaning without undermining his commitment to song and melody.

Music fans may remember him from his stunning appearance at Poliform in Harrogate in 2017 as part of the epic Spirit of 67 event co-organised by RedHouse Originals art gallery and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Support at next week’s gig in Cold Bat Clubhouse comes from high-calibre local singer-songwriter Rufus Beckett, famed for his musical partnership with Ellie Hunzinger in acclaimed acoustic duo The Paper Waits.