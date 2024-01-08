News you can trust since 1836
‘Around The World In Eighty Days’: Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society announces first ‘panto’ in four years

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society announced their latest adaptation of ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’ is to be the theatre's first panto in four years.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
The famous tale is one of Jules Verne’s most acclaimed works and has been brilliantly adapted for the stage.

The story takes the audience on an unforgettable globe-trotting quest that will provide entertainment and excitement for both children and adults alike.

This production is also highly significant in that it will be the first time in four years that a pantomime has been performed in the Pateley Playhouse, a cultural jewel at the heart of Nidderdale, since its remarkable renovation.

    Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society has announced its first panto in four years
    Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society has announced its first panto in four years

    The adaptation is produced and directed by Ruth Dodsworth, one of the Society’s most skilled actors and directors, and has brought together a talented cast of youth and experience.

    Ruth Dodsworth said: “I’m so excited to bring these wonderful characters to life as Phileas Fogg tries to circumnavigate the globe in record time in order to win his wager with his fellow Reform Club gentlemen.

    “Around The World In Eighty Days is such a well-known and beloved tale, and yet it provides a fresh and original premise for a pantomime that will have people on the edge of their seats until the very end.”

    Performances will begin on Wednesday, February 7, and continue each night until Sunday February 11.

    The following week performances will continue, beginning on Wednesday, February 14 until Sunday, February 18.

    To purchase tickets follow this link: www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk

