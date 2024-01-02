Pateley Bridge Mayor Cllr Chris Thompson has reflected on an “amazing year” - and looks back at some of the most memorable events making Nidderdale “a strong community to be truly proud of”.

Cllr Chris Thompson, who was elected as Pateley Bridge Mayor back in May, looks to 2024 with fresh opportunity and thanks all those who have made a vital contribution during 2023.

Cllr Chris Thompson said: “What an amazing year, starting with the coronation of King Charles III.

“Whatever differing views we may have about the monarchy, the coronation celebrations certainly showed off the wonderful communities that make up Nidderdale.

Mayor Cllr Chris Thompson and Mayoress Dawn Thompson.

“The installation of our Poet Laureates’ composition on Brimham Rocks was quite an event, and it was our privilege to welcome Simon Armitage, the present Laureate, to our Dale on on behalf of all our communities.

“The RAF Menwith Hill for helping us tidy up the Millenium Green, and inviting my wife and I along with other community representatives, to memorable Independence and Thanksgiving celebratory events.

“Representing Pateley Bridge on Yorkshire Day was one of the most amazing events.

“This year we joined the mayoral procession of hundreds of mayors and civic dignitaries from across the Yorkshire counties and it made us realise just how much Pateley Bridge is part of this wider civic community.

“Perhaps one of the most fun events in 2023 was the Harrogate MG Owners rally in the showground.

“John Campbell got out his 1930s Austin Six to chauffeur us in style to the rally – that really turned some heads down the High Street.

“The love and devotion so many owners put into these classic cars was amazing.

“By contrast, some of the most poignant events we have attended to date are the Armistice and memorial services, both here in Pateley Bridge, and up at St Mary’s in Greenhow.

“I know that both Bewerley and Pateley Bridge councils are so grateful to Tracey and Suzanne, our respective council clerks, for all the mountains they moved to get the new handrails installed at the war memorial in Pateley Bridge Park in time for this year’s Civic Armistice service.

“As a musician, one of my personal highlights of the year was the sell-out, debut performance of the Nidderdale Suite, composed and arranged by Andy Wilson, a local composer, and Bryan Western respectively.

“Stunning video created by our own Paul Harris was played throughout the performance creating a fully immersive experience.

“The Christmas late night opening was a huge success, and it was great to join with the Nidderdale Community Choir to sing some well-loved carols.

“What a brilliant atmosphere, all illuminated by Christmas lights.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to them.

“Thank you to all the business owners who went to such lengths to make this such a magical seasonal occasion; to all who volunteer and work in so many different community groups and to all who fundraise for so many deserving causes here, and further away.

"This is what makes us such a strong community to be truly proud of.