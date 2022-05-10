Adrian Edmondson to join lineup for Yorkshire family-friendly festival

‘An Audience With Adrian Edmondson’ featuring the acclaimed actor, comedian, musician and writer is a new addition to the event, which takes place at Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley, on July 29-31.

Adding to an already impressive roster, the music and arts festival will now host nearly 30 artists at this year’s event, ranging from soul and indie, to brass bands, ska, Americana, folk.

The festival also recently announced an all-female headline bill – one of the first festivals to do so.

Adrian Edmondson

Headlining the family favourite event on Friday is Imelda May. One of Ireland’s most celebrated female artists, Imelda has performed with Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello and Van Morrison, and joins Underneath the Stars for 2022, performing favourite hits and songs from her extraordinary album, 11 Past the Hour.

Fan favourite and Barnsley’s own nightingale, Kate Rusby will perform Saturday. Often hailed as the ‘first lady of folk’, and an Underneath the Stars festival figurehead, Kate celebrates 30 years of touring this year. With a back catalogue stretching over three decades, Kate will perform a selection of highlights, including those from her most recent albums, and from her forthcoming album 30: Many Happy Returns.

Closing the weekend in spectacular fashion, Suzanne Vega, will mark the final performance of Underneath the Stars 2022. Regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, her self-titled debut album sold 1 million copies with her follow-up Solitude Standing nominated for three Grammys, including Record of the Year.

Imelda May

Newly announced appearances are: An Audience with Adrian Edmondson. The Haggis Horns, an infamous funk extravaganza combining heavy breakbeat funk, soul, hip-hop & afrobeat with the virtuosity of trained jazz musicians. UTSf favourites, the greatest show on Earth, in tank-tops, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican. Australian singer-songwriter Azure Ryder, whose debut releases have received plaudits from the BBC, Sunday Times, Notion and BBC Radio 1, and who has now achieved 40m plus global streams. Leeds-based folk singer and songwriter, Iona Lane praised by the likes of Karine Polwart and Julie Fowlis. Trousdale a powerful female band from South California, whose melodic and heartfelt harmonies have been compared to The Chicks and The Staves. Flatcap Carnival, a bongo bashing, maraca shaking, trumpet tooting, dance inducing seven-piece Latin inspired ska band from York.

Further highlights of the action-packed weekend include: This Is The Kit, revered for crafting music of great beauty, wonder and illumination, The Big Moon, rich in tight vocal harmonies and cinematic rolling grooves, and Arthur Jeffes’ much-loved collective, Penguin Cafe, who will perform their eclectic array of genre-defying evocative pieces, mixing Arthur’s beautiful compositions with some iconic Penguin Cafe Orchestra classics.

One of the most famous brass bands in the world, The Brighouse & Rastrick Band, will perform as will The Young’uns, an award-winning three-piece who capture hearts with a magical combination of acapella singing, heart-on-sleeve storytelling with an unashamedly political cry for social justice.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and acoustic based musician, Billie Marten, and Davina and the Vagabonds, renowned for their high energy shows filled with New Orleans charm and Memphis soul swagger, also join the festival for 2022. Celebrated US folk and fun band, the joyful Dustbowl Revival, and Lanterns On The Lake will be performing as will psychedelic, funk-fuelled groove machine Tankus the Henge, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, multi-award winning Kinnaris Quintet, and Hannah Williams and the Affirmations.

Kate Rusby

Underneath the Stars favourite, Damien O’Kane will be joined by legendary banjo player Ron Block. With special guest Mike McGoldrick, the award-winning masters of instruments will be performing a ground-breaking crossover of traditional Irish and bluegrass banjo.

Described by Frank Turner as ‘one of the best songwriters in the UK’, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Will Varley, acclaimed instrumentalists and winners of Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Trials of Cato, and master musician N’famady Kouyate, who plays an exciting mix of Mandingue African music with western jazz, pop, indie and funk.Closing the weekend in spectacular fashion, 12-piece super group Intergalactic Brasstronauts, known for their brass, global rhythms, reggae and sci-fi, and feel-good music from South Africa, wrapped in rhythmic soul from Stone Jets.

Underneath the Stars will have two covered stages beneath big top tents, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy classic Underneath the Stars live music performances without an umbrella. The tents will have no walls ensuring an unrestricted view of the two main stages for festival goers sat outside, and better ventilation for those inside.

Suzanne Vega

Underneath the Stars festival has enjoyed great successes thus far across the UK festival scene, taking home the Small Festival of the Year and prestigious Judge’s Award at the National Outdoor Event Association Awards in 2019.

Championing diversity, and accessibility, the festival has also gained an Attitude is Everything Silver Charter Award. AIE is a disability-led charity supporting non-profit and commercial organisations to make what they do more accessible and inclusive for Deaf and disabled people. Its Charter improves Deaf and disabled people’s access to live music by working in partnership with audiences, artists, and the music industry.