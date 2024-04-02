Acclaimed violinist Hyeyoon Park returns to the Harrogate for the Sunday Series finale

Acclaimed violinist Hyeyoon Park returns to the Harrogate stage later this month

The South Korean-born classical musician made her Harrogate debut eight years ago and is back with a dazzling and varied programme that includes Ralph Vaughan Williams’ glorious the Lark Ascending, Mozart’s Violin Sonata in F major and Debussy’s Sonata in G minor for violin and piano.

Park burst on to the classical music scene 1t years when she became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious ARD International Music Competition in Munich at the age of 17 and has gone on to win a string of accolades and perform with some of the world’s greatest orchestras.

She has appeared with both the Hallé and Royal Northern Sinfonia alongside Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Benjamin Grosvenor in Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, and two years ago recorded the Lark Ascending for Decca Classics to mark the 150th anniversary of Vaughan WIlliams’ birth.

Park will be joined in Harrogate by internationally acclaimed pianist Juho Pohjenen, who is celebrated as one of Finland’s most outstanding musicians.

Speaking ahead of her concert Park said: “It’s such a varied programme but I like having all these contrasts, there’s definitely a lot of light and shade.”

She has fond memories of her Harrogate debut eight years ago and is excited at the prospect of returning to the North Yorkshire spa town.

“I remember the audience was really attentive. It was also my first time in Harrogate and it was really beautiful, so I’m really looking forward to coming back.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “It’s a real joy to welcome Hyeyoon Park back to Harrogate eight years after her stunning International Sunday Series debut, when she wowed audiences with her musicianship.

“For the past 30 years these hugely popular Sunday Morning concerts have been providing a platform for some of the most talented violinists of their generation and Hyeyoon certainly falls into this category.

“I can’t think of a better way to bring this season’s brilliant Sunday Series to a close.”

All of the Sunday Series concerts take place at the beautiful Old Swan Hotel, which provides an intimate setting to enjoy a morning coffee and exceptional music with friends.

Hyeyoon Park is at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, on Sunday April 14 at 11am.

Tickets are available to book online from the Harrogate International Festivals website – https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/ – or via the box office on 01423 562303.