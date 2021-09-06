Academy Award film opens Harrogate Film Society's 66th year

Harrogate Film Society's new programme of films begins on Monday, September 6 at 7.45pm with a screening of the brilliantly satirical thriller Parasite (15).

Showing at the Harrogate Odeon, Monday at 7.45pm, this highly-regarded film society's new programme of films begins on Monday, September 6 at 7.45pm with a screening of the brilliantly satirical thriller Parasite (15), the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In what is its 66th year since it was founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society's new season will continue with films including Bait set in Cornwall, The Great Beauty set in Italy and Nomadland set in the USA.

Paula Stott Chair of HFS said that “We have always prided ourselves on our high quality, varied programme of films, we have offered in Harrogate. Now by teaming up with the Odeon, we are able to ensure the full cinematic experience.”

During lockdown viewing films at home became very important for very many people.

But the film society believes that nothing beats the experience of viewing a good film, on a big screen, with surround sound and in the company of others, nothing matches the magic of the cinema lights dimming, the curtains being drawn back and waiting to be transported, in time, space and place.

Ant Robinson area manager for the Odeon, said was very excited about welcoming HFS.

He said “Myself and the team here at the Odeon can’t wait to do what we do best, which is to welcome our guests, provide personal service and make them feel special.

"Part of this making people fell special is providing 4 socials a year, with wine and nibbles and up to 4 Film Club discussions with tea and biscuits.

"All of this for £45 membership fee or £5 per individual screening ticket."

Harrogate Film Society partner with the Yorkshire Film Archive, Odeon Harrogate, and Harrogate Theatre.

It is also members of Cinema for All and The British Film Institute.