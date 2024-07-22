This video More videos

Watch as the thieves cut the lock and ride off on the bike - all in a matter of seconds.

A pair of thieves who were caught red handed on CCTV stealing bikes have been sentenced.

On May 1, police were alerted to the theft of two bikes after the victims found their locks had been cut and the bikes were gone.

Another report was made the following day of a bike being taken from a bike rack, again after the lock was cut.

CCTV footage of the second incident showed Mark Hall, 50, cutting the lock while John Sallis, also 50, rode off on the bike. The theft took just a matter of seconds.

The pair were arrested on May 7 after CCTV operators spotted them in Long Causeway, Peterborough, and alerted police.

Hall, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped for theft after he was found to be in possession of two bolt cutters and a pair of gloves. He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 7, where he was ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and is to pay a total of £930 in compensation to the victims of the bike theft.

Sallis, also of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of theft of a pedal cycle and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he refused to take a drugs test in custody. He was also due for sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on June 7, however he failed to appear. He was arrested in Cornwall last month and appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on July 9, where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.

