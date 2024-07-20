Shocking video shows moment fire rages through tourist boat in Turkey as passengers forced to jump into ocean
Shocking video shows the moment flames raged through a tourist boat in Turkey as passengers were forced to jump into the ocean.
The 20-metre boat was reportedly carrying 110 people when it caught fire off the coast of Marmaris on July 14.
Footage shows thick black smoke billowing into the air from the fire, as passengers on another boat watch on in horror. Other boats are seen nearby the burning boat seemingly transporting the tourists away from the fire.
According to Haberler, some tourists dived into the water when they saw the flames and others were rescued by boats and Coast Guard teams. The fire was extinguished after three hours. Most passengers got off the boat unharmed, however some are reportedly receiving treatment for injuries in hospital.
It is not currently known how the fire started. An investigation has been launched.
