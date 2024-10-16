Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video shows the scene of a fatal house explosion - in which a seven year-old boy has died.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am on Wednesday (October 16). Earlier, North East Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

In an update, Superintendent Darren Adams of Northumbria Police said the boy had died at the scene, and six people had been taken to hospital “with varying injuries”, with a number of others evacuated from their homes.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Superintendent Adams said it had been a “truly devastating outcome”. An investigation was now under way into the cause of the explosion.

Three adults and one child have been rushed to hospital after a large fire destroyed a house in Newcastle. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Superintendent Adams said a cordon was likely to be in place “for some time”. He told reporters: “It is with great sadness that I stand in front of you today following the tragic death of a young child. As a result of the incident in the early hours of this morning, a seven-year-old boy has sadly passed away.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he tragically died at the scene. This is a truly devastating outcome. I have no doubt that the people of Elswick and Benwell, and our wider region, will want to join me in extending their thoughts and condolences to family and friends. The loss and pain they must be suffering is unimaginable.”

Superintendent Adams added: “Inquiries are still at a very early stage and in the coming hours and days, we will continue to piece together what has happened so we can provide answers to the family as well as the wider community.”

Assistant chief fire officer Lynsey McVay from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said six flats had been “badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion”.

She told reporters that all fires have now been extinguished and firefighters continued to search the buildings to ensure that all persons are accounted for.

Asked to describe the scene fire crews faced, the senior officer, who worked at the blast location overnight, said: “There were six flats that were badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion.

“There was an awful lot going on. Our priority was to establish what casualties were involved and what resources we needed to support the incident and bring it to a conclusion.”

Drone pictures from above the street showed at least one house appeared to be completely destroyed, with the roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble. Piles of debris could be seen on the street outside.

Residents are being advised to keep windows and doors closed, while motorists are asked to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today. We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

“We treated and conveyed four patients – three adults and one child – to hospital for further treatment.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.45am today (Wednesday), police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are dealing with a fire at an address in the Violet Close area of Newcastle.

“Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene. Road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, and motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed if they see and smell smoke.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of the morning: “We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large-scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle. Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice.”