Dale Harvey has set out to visit every pub in the UK in an effort to boost the British pub industry, saying pubs are “the heartbeat of a community”.

A former pub landlord is attempting to visit every pub in the UK in an effort to boost the British pub industry.

Dale, from Nottingham, began his challenge about three years ago and says he has visited more than 5,000 watering holes across the nation.

Dale Harvey, of The Great British Pub Crawl, outside The Old Shoe, in Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre, which he gave the thumbs up | The Great British Pub Crawl

Dale, interviewed in the footage above, said: “The great British pub has been there for eternity, really, for as long as we've been a nation. We can't lose them. We've got to do more to make sure they keep going.

“Pubs are literally the heartbeat of a community. They can be the difference for someone between any kind of social interaction that week or not.

“I met a chap once who's 85 years old, lost his wife five years ago. All his friends are dying. He's still fit and healthy enough to live on his own. But the only social interaction he gets is when he walks to his local pub. That's it. And they now close Monday and Tuesday because they couldn't afford to keep the lights on. So on a Monday and Tuesday, he says he doesn't speak to a soul. You lose that pub, you lose your lifeline.”

