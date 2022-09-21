Turf Talk: Expect a few shocks at Newmarket

Mischief Magic, right, on his way to winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes during day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse on July 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Danny Tudhope gave the eight-year-old a brilliant ride, thus becoming the first Scottish-born jockey to win the race for more than 50 years. I hope there was enough encouragement in last week’s column to make regular readers a little bit richer by backing this 12/1 chance.

Newmarket takes centre stage this Saturday. There are two Group One races, a Group two plus the highly competitive Cambridgeshire Handicap.

The Cheveley Park Stakes features some top class fillies including the Doncaster scorer Trillium. She beat the highly regarded The Platinum Queen that day in a fast time. Her trainer Richard Hannon reckons that the filly is still improving and expects a big run.

Hannon also has a good chance of lifting the Middle Park Stakes with Persian Force. This horse has been on the go since winning the Brocklesby Stakes on the opening day of the Flat season. He has held his form well but could be vulnerable to a less exposed horse such as Mischief Magic.

Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin outfit have been cleaning up in the top two-year-old races and this could be another Group One victory for ‘the boys in blue’.

Appleby could double up as I fancy his Flying Honours to win the Royal Lodge Stakes. He has won his last two races by a total of 15 lengths and could make up into a Derby horse next year.

The Cambridgeshire is as tricky as ever with thirty horses spread across the Newmarket track. The last two winners of the race both started at 40/1 so expect a few shocks.

At big prices, Ouzo and Bell Rock could run well but preference is for the Sean Woods-trained Savvy Victory. His recent win at Goodwood earmarked him as just the type to run well in a race like this.

Three-year-olds have a good record in this race and Woods has booked Ryan Moore to do the steering.