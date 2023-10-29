An adventurous young Ripon Grammar student sailor is on the crest of a wave after being selected for the British Youth Sailing regional training group.

Grace Stockdale, 14, competed against sailors from throughout the North West and North Eastern regions, including Northumberland, Cumbria, Merseyside, Lancashire, Durham, Teesside and Yorkshire, to win her place.

Miss Stockdale is a member of both Bassenthwaite and Ripon sailing clubs and has competed in both the National Championships in Wales and the World Championships in Italy this year.

She sails a double handed boat, an RS Feva XL, steering at the helm, along with her good friend Iona Cheyne, who attends Rossett School, and has also been selected.

Grace Stockdale is pictured on left in the World Championships.

Grace said: “I was absolutely delighted to be selected.

“I’ve worked really hard for it and so was really pleased we were selected and am looking to the winter training, even though I know it will be cold.

“I just want to keep improving so that I can do better in competitions.”

The programme includes six weekends of training with Royal Yachting Association-qualified coaches, including a residential camp, and online webinars and workshops.

Grace plans to study science or history at university, and started sailing aged four.

She said: “My grandad and my mum both sail, and I crewed for her, going on to take a course to learn to sail on my own when I was six years old.”

She has been sailing every weekend and during the school holidays.