The Brownlee Foundation has announced the purchase of TriHard Events in a bid to inspire young athletes and support triathlons ‘to maintain a strong presence in the north of England’

The aim of the acquisition is to use the triathlon to boost sports within communities in North Yorkshire and the UK, in two ways;

Firstly, by delivering great multi-sport events suitable for all levels of participants; and secondly, by donating the money raised from the events to the Brownlee Foundation to deliver more free mini triathlons for children in primary schools.

Yorkshire’s own, The Brownlee Brothers, are considered amongst the most decorated Olympic triathlon athletes in the history of the sport.

Alistair Brownlee MBE, is the only male athlete to hold two Olympic titles in an individual triathlon event.

The foundation, founded in 2012 by the brothers, supports young people from all backgrounds to advance in life, with more than 53,500 children having taken part in a Brownlee Foundation event.

Jonny Brownlee of the Brownlee Foundation said: “It’s about starting the process of young people being involved in sport and all the valuable things that come with that.”

“If they stay involved with triathlon - or any one of swim, bike or run - then fantastic.

Pictured: NYP Triathlon 2023.

“But if they’re inspired to just realise that being active can be fun, then the Foundation has achieved something.

Alistair Brownlee said: “We’re going to be asking the triathlon community to take part in our events and have a great experience.

“But we also hope the events will take on another level of meaning as everyone involved understands that any profit made will then go back into the sport at grassroots level.”

Ripon Triathlon Festival, which is set to showcase the best of Yorkshire, will take place on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Merging with North Yorkshire Police Tri’s Ripon Triathlon, the renamed Ripon Triathlon Festival aims to build a weekend of events and distances.

Catherine Lyons, secretary of NYP Triathlon club, said: “It was a no-brainer to work with the Brownlee brothers Foundation.

“Youth development is so important and Alistair and Jonny have been inspiring athletes for years.

“Returning this event to its former glory with the Brownlees onboard is a wonderful opportunity and fully supported by us.

“Ripon has always been a ‘festival weekend’ offering great racing for adults and children, with a sideline of fun and activities for the whole family.

“We look forward to embracing this model, as well as engaging the whole community.”

Excited by the alliance to remodel the new Ripon Triathlon Festival, TriHard Events, are also known for the iconic Helvellyn Triathlon, in the Lake District.

The alliance also aims to retain the formerly well-organised event, a race close to Alistair’s heart.

Renowned as one of the toughest in the world, it features a swim in Ullswater, a bike ride up the infamous ‘Struggle’, and then a run up and down Helvellyn mountain.

Mr Brownlee won it as a young athlete, then returned 13 years later in 2020 to repeat the feat in what was one of the first big events to take place after the onset of the global COVID pandemic.