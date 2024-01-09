5,000 expected to visit agricultural show as Ripon Farm Services celebrates 20th anniversary

Ripon Farm Services’ will celebrate its 20th anniversary at their popular New Year Show this month and promises to be a “one-stop shop for farmers” expected to attract over 5,000 visitors.

One of the UK’s leading agricultural machinery displays is being held in the Yorkshire Event Centre in celebration of Ripon Farm Services 20th anniversary.

The show will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, on Wednesday, January 24, and Thursday, January 25.

It will kick start the New Year, showcasing the latest technology, agricultural machinery, and ground care equipment available from industry leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Ripon Farm Services to celebrate 20th anniversary at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate.

Visitors will be able to explore the latest innovations, speak to experts, and see the products up close.

The star of the show will be the new John Deere 300M self-propelled sprayer.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the new John Deere 300M self-propelled sprayer, it was first introduced at Agritechnica in November last year so it’s great for it to be taking centre stage at our show in January.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers and guests for what promises to be a very busy 20th anniversary event.”

Pictured: Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services.

A vast range of ground care machinery will be on display, from ride-on mowers through to pressure washers and hedge trimmers, plus a whole host of parts, tools and store items from brands like Milwaukee, Draper, and Portek.

The show will be in the Yorkshire Events Centre, at the Great Yorkshire Showground, with over 5,000 people expected to attend over the two days.

Mr Simpson said: “This really is the very best opportunity to see all that Ripon Farm Services has to offer in Agriculture and Turf Technology, New and Used Machinery, Parts and Services in one single location.

“We’ll also have some special show offers and a wide range of used equipment deals.

“Our specialists across all sectors will be on hand to answer any questions during the two days, so the event is truly a one-stop shop for farmers and ground care professionals across the north of England.”