Harrogate Pythons RUFC celebrate contribution of outgoing head coach Dan Bird
Proceedings began with head coach Dan Bird confirming that the club's 1st XV will remain in Yorkshire One for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign despite them finishing second-from-bottom of the table and in a relegation spot.
The demise of Jersey Reds and their withdrawal from the Championship, English rugby's second tier, had a significant knock-on effect on the leagues below them, leading to the restructuring of a number of divisions. And Bird felt that the Pythons deserved their reprieve, despite them enduring a tough first year at Yorkshire One level, losing 18 of the 22 matches that they played.
“The position that our 1st XV finished in wasn’t representative of our season’s performances," he said.
"We gained five losing bonus points, for finishing games within seven points or less of our opposition. With just three of those close losses converted into wins, we’d have finished just about mid-table.
"So, all the players should be congratulated on performing as they have at this level."
Bird went on to review the 2nd XV's performance and thanked team managers Mark Wilkinson and Al Brown for their efforts, commending them for managing to field a competitive side for each league fixture.
“It’s the strength of the Pirates that supported our club," Bird added. "No fewer than 14 players transitioned from our 2nd XV into the 1st XV at some point in the season. What an effort that is."
Winner of the awards were: 1st XV Players’ Player of the Season – Ed Challis; 2nd XV Players' player – Ryan Bradshaw. 1st XV Captain's Player of the Season – Matt Leach; 2nd XV Captain's Player – Eddy Wilkinson.
The Jim Saynor Newcomer Award, decided by the coaching team, was presented by Matthew Powell to Tom Stabler-Langan with Michaela Saynor sponsoring Stabler-Langan's 2024/25 season.
The Clubman of the Season award was presented by Pythons chairman Julian Tatlow to the departing Bird, who is moving on after almost a decade.
A review followed, outlining Bird's contribution during his nine-year tenure, the highlight of which saw him lead the Starbeck club to two promotions in the space of as many seasons.
“Nine years ago, I met a younger and thinner potential coach who was still a player with West Leeds," said Tatlow. He carried out midweek training sessions and for three seasons was absent on match days.
"He became ‘full-time’ with Pythons whilst still a senior teacher, firstly in Harrogate and then Leeds. And what a difference that made, the 1st XV achieving league finishes of third and fourth place in Yorkshire Three followed by back-to-back promotions.
“From players statistics, video analysis, strength and conditioning sessions, to physical therapy sessions both pitchside and midweek, overall, the things that Dan introduced ensured a great experience for our players."
In addition to his clubman award, Bird was presented with a card from his son, Will, a framed shirt, a framed photo of the Pythons' 2022/23 promotion-winning squad, engraved tankards, a club shield and is the first recipient of the club’s prestigious ‘red’ tie.
