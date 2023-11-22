Yorkshire Handmade Pies has launched a community hero initiative to reward people who have made a positive difference by giving five people a month ‘the gift of pies’.

The world-beating pie maker, known for hand-crafting ‘proper pies’, uses only the best sustainable Yorkshire ingredients, with a reputation for rich flavours worthy of a special occasion.

The Give Back with a Box initiative is a small gesture to celebrate those who make a big difference in their local communities.

The initiative recognised individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of community duty who have worked to help those in need.

Pictured: Yorkshire Homemade Pies in production.

Give Back with a Box winners could be someone who has raised money for charity, helped elderly neighbours, helped redistribute food to those who are in need, or just been a brilliant friend.

To celebrate their achievements, Yorkshire Handmade Pies are choosing five people every month who have been nominated by their friends, family or neighbours to receive a free box of its award-winning pies (minimum value of £26).

James Sturdy, founder and MD of Yorkshire Handmade Pies said: “The world can feel scary at times with so much to worry about so we wanted to do a small thing by celebrating positivity through the joy of pies.

“To hear about so many selfless people, in the words of those who have been helped or inspired by them the most, is something really special.

“In fact, the team found it so difficult (nay, impossible) to pick five winners last month, that every nominee won a box!”

The award-winning company are passionate supporters of British agriculture and go to great lengths to ensure their pies are only filled with the best quality ingredients, sourced directly from local farmers and growers.

Winners will get to choose from their unique selection of artisan pies including their limited edition flavours such as wild farmed venison or Yorkshire beef brisket and pancetta ragu pie.

Mr Sturdy said:“We really hope the heroes enjoy the pies they choose and will be reassured that the work they do and the sacrifices they make have a huge impact on their loved ones or local community.”