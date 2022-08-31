Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town were beaten 2-0 in their opening EFL Trophy group game at Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.

Town followed last Saturday’s embarrassing 4-0 home defeat against Newport County with a 2-0 loss at Hartlepool United on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy – a third straight defeat and a third game without finding the net.

But while Weaver was moved to apologise to the supporters for the performance at home on Saturday, he was more heartened by the display from his side on the north east coast.

A poor opening 45 minutes looked to be something of a hangover from the Newport debacle, but a few choice half-time words and a switch in tactics brought about, what the manager hopes, is a change in attitude and fortunes.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was happier with the second half display after letting in two soft goals in the first half at Hartlepool.

"I thought that first half we were a bit soft and the goals we conceded were bitterly disappointing,” said Weaver. “It gave them a massive foothold in the game. There was nothing between the two teams and we give them two goals which was obviously a punch in the stomach.

“I asked for a reaction in the second half and we did play a lot better, there was more intensity and their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves. Had those chances gone in, it would have obviously been very different.

“I feel that we turned over a new page in the second half in terms of that real desire to make the tackle and do the sprint when we needed it, as opposed to still feeling sorry for ourselves in the first half.”

Weaver believes a switch in the system may have helped to liven up his side as he called for more of a nasty streak in his players.

“We switched to a 4-3-3 because we were just too slow across the back and putting another body further forward gave us more intensity in the middle of the park, there were more tackles being made and it was more of what we have been about over the last few years,” he said. “We are probably missing a little bit of seniority through injuries. We had a period where we stayed clear of any injury issues, but the last 18 months or so have hit us hard.

“It is still very early in the season, there is no crisis, we need to keep working together, make sure we are intense, make sure we are horrible off the ball and work our way through it.”

Town travel to Sutton United on Saturday looking to turn the tide and also find the net, not that Weaver is losing confidence in his forward players.