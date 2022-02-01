Simon Weaver has his final say on Harrogate Town's January transfer business

Meanwhile, Jack Diamond also returned to the club having been briefly recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Sunderland.
In terms of players moving in the opposite direction, Simon Weaver opted to sell one member of his squad, while letting two make temporary switches to the National League.
Assessing the club's transfer dealings this month, the Sulphurites boss reflected: "We're pleased with the business we've done and I'm happy with what we've got."
Having had chance to take stock following the closing of the window, Weaver has offered the following assessment on each individual deal.
1. Jack Diamond (Sunderland, loan)
"It's massive having Jack back. His return was probably the most important thing for us in this window. I think he is as good a player as anyone in League Two."
2. Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town, loan)
"Brahima has excited the fans. He provides something a little bit different. He's added a bit of flair and done really well so far."
3. Josh Austerfield (Huddersfield Town, loan)
"We needed to sign a player who could provide cover for Josh Falkingham in midfield, we needed someone who would gets on the ball and can pass it. Josh Austerfield is very calm, very composed."
4. Lewis Richards (Wolves, loan)
"I don't think anyone could perform better on debut than Lewis did against Oldham. He was so assured. He was excellent against Stevenage for the most part as well. He'll learn from what happened for their third goal and that is what Wolves have sent him here to do."