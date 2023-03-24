Leeds United forced to close ticket office and club shop on police advice

The Whites issued a statement on Friday morning saying the offices, ticket office, foundation offices and club shop would all be closed until further notice. The club has provided no further information about the reasoning for the closure.

A statement from the club said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (March 23).”

Police have been spotted outside of Elland Road