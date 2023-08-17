‘Football mad’ Mia Birch has been given a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to attend a tournament in the South of France after she successfully passed trials to secure a place at York City Foundation Emerging Talent Centre.

Mia, nine, found her passion for football when she was just seven years old, long before the games popularity skyrocketed with young girls after the Lionesses took the victory against Germany in the European Championship final in 2022.

Jo Birch, Mia’s mother, said: “Mia is nine years old and is football mad. Her dream is to one day play for England and be a Lioness.

Mia Birch with her heroes Rebekah Bass and Paige Williams who play for Leeds United Women.

“I, for one, fully believe she will achieve this dream.

“She was inspired by her older brothers and just wanted to play football.

“Being the only girl did nothing to stop her enjoying new found passion.

Mia Birch showing her skill as a young player.

“She thought if they can do it, then I can do it.”

Mia began playing with the boys at Ripon Panthers under 7s before progressing to Middlesbrough Women’s under 10s and is now playing for Pannal Ash FC under 11s.

Mia passed three trials to secure her a place at York City Foundation Emerging Talent Centre where she trains once a week and plays in matches.

Mrs Birch said:“She needed a grass-roots team to play alongside, which is when we found Pannal Ash.

“She was offered a place with her old boys team, but we wanted her to be in a girls team as there is only so long you can play in mixed teams.”

As there were no all female teams in Ripon for girls as young as Mia, she travelled to Middlesborough three times a week - three forty minute journeys.

Mia is a ‘huge’ Leeds fan and has attended women's matches where she has been a mascot several times.

Mrs Birch said: “Her whole life is football, she never stops.

“She is even on first name terms with players.

“They’ve been a huge inspiration for her.

“They are playing for Leeds, that’s the dream.”