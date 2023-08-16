Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after England Lionesses beat Australia

Rachel Daly from Harrogate is through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after the England Lionesses beat Australia

The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, played all 90 minutes as the Lionesses came out victorious against Australia.

Ella Toone got the scoring underway thanks to a stunning strike in the first half to put England 1-0 up.

The Lionesses then suffered a set back shortly after half time as Australia’s Sam Kerr scored an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp showed her class to make it 2-1 in the 71st minute before Alessia Russo wrapped up the game in the 86th minute to make it 3-1.