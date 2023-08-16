Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after England Lionesses beat Australia
The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, played all 90 minutes as the Lionesses came out victorious against Australia.
Ella Toone got the scoring underway thanks to a stunning strike in the first half to put England 1-0 up.
The Lionesses then suffered a set back shortly after half time as Australia’s Sam Kerr scored an equaliser in the 63rd minute.
But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp showed her class to make it 2-1 in the 71st minute before Alessia Russo wrapped up the game in the 86th minute to make it 3-1.
The Lionesses will face Spain in the final on Sunday 20 August (11am).