News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after England Lionesses beat Australia

Rachel Daly was part of the England team that beat Australia 3-1 this afternoon to book their place in the Final at the World Cup.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST
Rachel Daly from Harrogate is through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after the England Lionesses beat AustraliaRachel Daly from Harrogate is through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after the England Lionesses beat Australia
Rachel Daly from Harrogate is through to FIFA Women's World Cup Final after the England Lionesses beat Australia

The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, played all 90 minutes as the Lionesses came out victorious against Australia.

Ella Toone got the scoring underway thanks to a stunning strike in the first half to put England 1-0 up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lionesses then suffered a set back shortly after half time as Australia’s Sam Kerr scored an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp showed her class to make it 2-1 in the 71st minute before Alessia Russo wrapped up the game in the 86th minute to make it 3-1.

The Lionesses will face Spain in the final on Sunday 20 August (11am).

Related topics:AustraliaEnglandHarrogate