Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver apologised to the supporters after their horror showing against Newport County.

While the defeat was only their first at home this season, it is the manner of the loss which will have concerned the majority of the 1,757 inside the CNG Stadium.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening ten minutes courtesy of Omar Bogle and a Kayne Ramsay own goal.

Further finishes from Thierry Nevers and Bogle again – his fifth of the season – made it 4-0 at half time and effectively ended the match as a contest.

Manager Simon Weaver made three changes at the break and while Town were able to stem the tide, it was obvious that the visitors had taken their foot off the gas and were content to sit back on their lead.

Town striker Luke Armstrong spurned a glorious chance to grab a consolation when he shot over from eight yards, while sub Lewis Richards went closer late on with a spectacular, long-range attempt that clipped the crossbar.

Weaver, who only last week accused his players of wasting the supporters’ time after their poor showing at Barrow, was once again in contrite mood and admitted his young players need to become accustomed to the harsh realities of League Two.

“It was a bad day at the office for everyone involved and I can’t say we saw that coming,” he said. “We had a positive week in training, but we opened the door for them four times in the first half.

“I can only apologise to the fans because we desperately wanted to win the game and a scoreline like 4-0 really does hurt you. We need to have a look at the players’ reaction to disappointment, because we fell off a cliff and couldn’t steady the ship.

“We’ve got young loan lads and lads stepping up to the level and it will hopefully be a good education for them in how to react as men in a tough environment.

Newport have a strong squad, but it wasn’t incredible football that won them the game – there were self-inflicted issues that hurt us.

You have to build up a resilience in football and an attitude not to go under.”

Newport County manager James Rowberry said:

"The most pleasing thing for me today is the clean sheet. I've been wanting it, we've been wanting it.

"Their second half performance, Harrogate, they were better but they've only had really one shot.

Town now sit in 18th place in the League Two table with two wins from their six games. They travel to Hartlepool in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and then Sutton United in the league next Saturday.

TEAMS:

Harrogate Town: Jameson; Welch-Hayes (Frost 45), Ferguson (Burrell 45), Mattock (Horbury 80), Ramsay; Falkingham, Austerfield, Headley (Richards 45); Muldoon, Daly, Armstrong. Subs not used: Oxley, Richards, Ilesanmi.

Newport Town: Townsend; J Clarke, Drysdale (Dolan 59), Demetriou, Norman, Moriah-Welsh (Willmott 84), Waite (Wildig 59), Bennett, Lewis, Bogle (Evans 70), Nevers (Collins 59). Subs not used:

Day, Dolan, Lewis.

Referee: Carl Boyeson