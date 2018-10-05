Ebbsfleet v Harrogate Town: Boss Weaver keen to enjoy the ride but warns against complacency

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver admits his promotion-chasing side are enjoying the ride at the top end of the National League - but has warned his players not to take their foot off the gas.

Town got back to winning ways last weekend with an impressive 4-2 victory at Boreham Wood but Weaver insists that improvements are necessary ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet.

After two games without a win, the Wetherby Road outfit thumped their North London hosts and now find themselves just a point shy of table-topping Salford after 14 games.

Success in Kent this weekend could see them go back top of the pile, but Weaver is guarding against any complacency.

“I thought it was a good performance [at Boreham Wood], to score four goals is a big positive, but there are also areas of that game we can learn from and still strive for more,” the Town boss said. "We have been working on a few of those areas in training and hopefully work toward that complete performance.

"To be honest we are excited about the challenge of remaining in the mix at the top end of the table. We want to focus on winning games, picking up points and enjoying the ride.

"But nobody is blase about it and thinking we can relax. Things catch up with you if you take your foot off the gas and that is not what we are about."

He knows that Ebbsfleet will offer their own challenges.

“We can’t take anything for granted against Ebbsfleet, they’re a big, strong, powerful outfit," he said. “We’ve not controlled the full game [at Boreham Wood], which is obviously what we’re wanting to do and next week it will no doubt be an even tougher game. We have to have our heads on it and learn from what we could have improved on in the last match and take it into Saturday.”

Ebbsfleet currently sit 15th in the table having won five of their opening 14 fixtures.