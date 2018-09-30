Boreham Wood 2 Harrogate Town 4: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town moved to within a point of the National League summit courtesy of a 4-2 success at Boreham Wood.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during Saturday's action-packed encounter at Meadow Park.

James Belshaw 8/10. Safe pair of hands and one excellent save to deny Manny Parry at the death.

Warren Burrell 8. Had plenty to do and looked solid throughout. Some very well-timed tackles.

Callum Howe 8. With some huge opposition players to contend with, was not as dominant as he has been in recent weeks, but still impressed for the most part.

Kelvin Langmead 8. As has been so often the case this season, positionally excellent. In the right place to effect plenty of clearances.

Liam Kitching 7. Had his work cut out in the opening period as Boreham Wood raided down their right, but stuck to his task.

George Thomson 8. A superb header to bring Town level with a goal that arrived at a crucial time. Tidy with the ball at his feet.

Lloyd Kerry 6. Dispossessed a couple of times in midfield before being withdrawn due to injury.

Josh Falkingham 8. Very efficient in possession and covered every blade of grass, particularly in the second half when the hosts were really pressing. Some key interventions.

Joe Leesley 9. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. Back to something approaching his best. A constant menace and two assists.

Aaron Williams 8. Worked hard, put himself about against a gigantic home defence and deserved his goal.

Jack Muldoon 7. His pace and willingness to run the channels and in behind helped stretch Wood.

Substitutes: Jack Emmett 8. (On for Kerry, 38). Looked as if he had never been away. Glides past defenders with such ease. A lovely strike to wrap up the points.

Mark Beck 6. (On for Muldoon, 70)

Liam Agnew N/A. (On for Thomson, 90)