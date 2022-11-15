Harrogate Town to host Christmas Soccer Camp with first team squad
Harrogate Town will be hosting a Christmas Soccer Camp during half term for boys and girls aged six to 14 at the EnviroVent Stadium.
The camp will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 10am till 3pm and will be hosted by members of the first team squad.
For £45, the camp is designed to provide boys and girls with high quality coaching through a variety of different activities in a fun and safe environment.
Father Christmas will also be attending as a special guest and all attendees will receive a Harrogate Town medal for their participation in the camp.
For more information and to book a place on the Christmas Soccer Camp, head to https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/news-media/news/first-team-squad-to-host-our-2022-xmas-soccer-camp/
