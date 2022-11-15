News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town to host Christmas Soccer Camp with first team squad

Harrogate Town will be hosting a Christmas Soccer Camp during half term for boys and girls aged six to 14 at the EnviroVent Stadium.

By Lucy Chappell
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 2:46pm

The camp will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 10am till 3pm and will be hosted by members of the first team squad.

For £45, the camp is designed to provide boys and girls with high quality coaching through a variety of different activities in a fun and safe environment.

Father Christmas will also be attending as a special guest and all attendees will receive a Harrogate Town medal for their participation in the camp.

For more information and to book a place on the Christmas Soccer Camp, head to https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/news-media/news/first-team-squad-to-host-our-2022-xmas-soccer-camp/

