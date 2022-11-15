The camp will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 10am till 3pm and will be hosted by members of the first team squad.

For £45, the camp is designed to provide boys and girls with high quality coaching through a variety of different activities in a fun and safe environment.

Harrogate Town will host a Christmas Soccer Camp with members of the first team squad during half term

Father Christmas will also be attending as a special guest and all attendees will receive a Harrogate Town medal for their participation in the camp.