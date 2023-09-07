Watch more videos on Shots!

Glasshouses Cricket Club (GCC), a founding member of the Nidderdale League in 1894, was under serious pressure to sign enough players to give them the strength to fulfil the year's fixtures.

The club, which was once known as one of the leading teams in Nidderdale, managed to sign around 30 players after word got out to residents that the club needed their support.

The Nidderdale Herald, along with the Yorkshire Post and the Daily Telegraph, both of which picked up on groundsman Ken Hainsworth, who is believed to be one of Yorkshire’s oldest cricketer players, all came to the club’s aid to promote its plight.

Glasshouses Cricket Club bounces back with a successful season and a renewed positive outlook for the clubs future.

Nidderdale cricket league has been historically important within rural communities and is known as one of the biggest village leagues in the country.

Proud of their roots, Nidderdale has produced incredible players like Johnny Bairstow who represents the England team.

Despite this, smaller clubs still struggle to sustain homegrown players.

Stephan Boyden, club director, said:“I think the reason for the success is that all our little ventures linked together.

“Word had travelled as far as Northallerton that we were struggling.

“At the centre of it was the social media activity which started with publications like the Herald.

“People began to pick up on the idea that Glasshouses Club was struggling.

“Other publications also picked up on it including the Daily Telegraph and the Yorkshire Post.

“They picked up on our groundsman Ken Hainsworth, who is known as the oldest cricketer in Yorkshire.

“He’s 87 now and he hit a four the other day.

“Ken has a fan base now in South Australia.

”Hopefully other clubs will take spirit from this.

“If you have a media blast you can raise interest, the club isn’t necessarily doomed.”

The committee also made a sign and displayed it on the main road connecting Pateley Bridge to Harrogate.

Mr Boyden said:“It’s also a good thing to reintroduce the cricket club for those who have recently moved into the area.

“When we counted up the total it came to around 30 responses, which was incredible!”

The club admits it faces ongoing struggles to maintain interest but remains positive off the back of this seasons success.

Though the club still struggles maintaining a junior league neighbouring town Pateley Bridge has a strong junior section run by ‘dedicated cricketers who do incredible work’.

“I really feel that village cricket and the Nidderdale League represent much of cricket in North Yorkshire.

“It’s vital that they survive.

“With new legislation coming in like safe hands for children, it's becoming very difficult for clubs with just one side to cope with it all.”