Harrogates Premier Christmas Ball

Change of venue for Harrogate Pythons Rugby Club's annual ball

Harrogate Pythons RUFC celebrated the end of 2018 with its annual ball.

Harrogates Premier Christmas Ball celebrated its 18th year with a change of venue to The Old Swan Hotel.
Around 160 guests enjoyed what has now become a traditional pre Christmas Black Tie event with a comprehensive drinks reception, four course meal and dancing until the early hours.
Joint organisers David Wheat and Julian Tatlow have kept the same model for the event which is held as a non profit making party.
Harrogate Pythons RUFC Chairman, Julian Tatlow, said: We decided to move to The Old Swan following changes made at our previous venue. And, what a great venue for this type of function.
