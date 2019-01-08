Change of venue for Harrogate Pythons Rugby Club's annual ball Harrogate Pythons RUFC celebrated the end of 2018 with its annual ball. Read: These are the ten most expensive streets and places to live in Harrogate Harrogates Premier Christmas Ball celebrated its 18th year with a change of venue to The Old Swan Hotel. other Buy a Photo Around 160 guests enjoyed what has now become a traditional pre Christmas Black Tie event with a comprehensive drinks reception, four course meal and dancing until the early hours. other Buy a Photo Joint organisers David Wheat and Julian Tatlow have kept the same model for the event which is held as a non profit making party. other Buy a Photo Harrogate Pythons RUFC Chairman, Julian Tatlow, said: We decided to move to The Old Swan following changes made at our previous venue. And, what a great venue for this type of function. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2