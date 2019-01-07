These are the ten most expensive streets and places to live in Harrogate
Harrogate has one of the most sought-after property markets in the whole of the UK, boasting prices that are akin to those in the capital.
But where are the most expensive places in Harrogate? Using the Zoopla website to find the average property prices in a given area, we can reveal the ten most pricey places to put down your roots in the district.
1. Sleights Lane, High Birstwith
Sleights Lane in High Birstwith comes in at the very top of the property ladder in the Harrogate District with average house prices hitting an eye-watering 2,125,000.
The sparsely populated hamlet of Braithwaite comes in at number two with the average price tag reaching 1,943,000. Properties are surrounded by stunning views of rolling green countryside but it's a bit of a walk if you need some milk!
Tucked away just off Leeds Road, Fulwith Mill Lane is a bit closer to the town centre than our previous spots. But the street is not without its stunning scenes of the Crimple Valley. A house here will cost an average of 1,576,000.
Perhaps an unexpected candidate in the running for most expensive streets of Harrogate, Whinney Lane is a dark horse with average prices at 1,475,000. Just off the Pannal Ash roundabout, the lane is a hidden passage to the country.