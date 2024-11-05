Best cosmetics deals for Black Friday include amazing savings from Foreo, Beauty Bay and Look Fantastic
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on bargains of your favourite cosmetics and perfumes or buy luxury products for your loved ones or to treat yourself. From beauty advent calendars to celebrity favourite Foreo skincare gadgets, there’s plenty of bargains that our consumer product experts have found.
Many leading cosmetic retailers from Sephora to Boots and Amazon are running Black Friday offers throughout November and into early December for Cyber Monday, with great deals on popular beauty brands. That includes fragrances, the trending nail polish colours for winter and the party season and hot red lipsticks.
Deal on Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel - said to be used by the Princess of Wales. Buy the wonder-gel now
Get the Foreo Bear Smart Microcurrent Face Device for £163 instead of its usual £319 in a half price Amazon deal. Show me the deal
Save over £37 on Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum at Look Fantastic with a 100ml bottle £87.50. Take me to the offer
Bag the Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar with £97 worth of products for £24. See the Look Fantastic offer here
Half-price 42-colour rainbow eye-shadow palette from Beauty Bay. Shop the deal here
Bag a Gift Set for Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette worth £105 for £58.40 from Look Fantastic. Take me to the deal
Whether you’ve been keen to get your hands on that expensive serum you've always wanted, or you want to update your make-up bag in the run-up to the Christmas party season, we’ve got you covered with all the best deals from Boots, LookFantastic, Cult Beauty and more.
Bookmark this article and come back tomorrow for the latest deals as we continue the countdown to Black Friday.
You can save 34% on this anti-wrinkle moisturising treatment which claims to smooth and plump skin in less than one hour - plus, according to US Magazine, this a go-to product of Catherine, the Princess of Wales. This gel is formulated to deeply hydrate and smooth fine lines, keeping skin supple and glowing and creating a fresh, youthful look.
There’s 30% off this renowned bottle of perfume. Normally £125, it can be bagged for £87.50 at Look Fantastic.
Don't miss this half-price deal on these 42 rainbow-hued eyeshadows from Beauty Bay. Combining pinks, blues, greens, yellows and purples for bold, bright results, the Bright 42 Colour Palette is the ultimate colour spectrum collection. And if these are too bold and bright for you - there's deals on neutral shades too.
Save around £48 on this 75ml bottle of Gucci’s Bamboo For Her fragrance at Sephora. The perfume has woody and warm notes featuring Sandalwood, Tahitian Vanilla and grey Amber accords along with Casablanca Lily, Orange Blossom and a hint of Ylang Ylang.
This Gift Set for Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette is worth £105 but a special deal on Look Fantastic takes the price down to £58.40 for Black Friday. A 50ml bottle of Daisy comes with a scented body lotion and shower gel.