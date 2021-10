UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped

Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

News you can trust since 1836

Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

John Barrowman dropped as judge on Dancing on Ice after flashing claims

First News: First black head teacher statue honour

Cyber security experts warn of Apple Pay fraud risk - here’s what you need to know

Christmas 'nightmare' prediction as Rishi Sunak warns shortages could last 'for months'

Army tanker drivers to deliver supplies to petrol stations hit by shortage

Christmas 'nightmare' prediction as Rishi Sunak warns shortages could last 'for months'

Welcome to the Harrogate Advertiser for the latest news and sport

Snow warning for UK within weeks as temperatures to plummet to 10C

UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped