Energy expert lifts lid on Brits’ top queries – including lost fuse boxes

Rustie Lee reveals how smart meter installers can help keep energy equipment safe at home

An electricity and gas expert has revealed the most common questions they get from their customers – from "where on earth is my fuse box?" to Brits being baffled by power cuts.

Tom Hicks, who has been on the tools for eight years, is unlikely to be the only one after a survey of 4,000 adults found as many as one in 20 (six per cent) have no idea where their fuse box is.

And 14 per cent aren’t confident they know how it works either, even if they do know where it’s located.

He also regularly manages queries with households being completely stumped about where they can find their energy meter.

And often finds himself fielding questions about why certain electrical items continuously trip out.

When visiting properties, Tom often spots things that need attention, such as outdated wiring that should be replaced every 15 to 20 years, during a visual safety check he does when installing a smart meter.

He advises that in a power cut you should first turn off all appliances, check your fuse box to see if the electricity has tripped, and if it hasn’t, see if your neighbours have been affected too.

Other common recommendations he has for people are to get boilers serviced every 12 months and to contact a gas safe boiler engineer if you see any fine sooting or abnormal marks on the surrounding walls.

Tom’s six months of intense training prior to installing smart meters are regularly tested, with customers relying on him for safety and energy saving advice.

With 44 per cent of the adults polled relying on tradespeople when things go wrong, even for the simplest of tasks, for peace of mind that everything is safe (48 per cent) – or because they’ll simply do a better job (65 per cent).

Tom, who is working with Smart Energy GB to highlight the safety checks performed during smart meter installations, said: “Safety should always be your number one priority when it comes to energy equipment at home.

“It’s important to know what to look out for and make the most of the free checks and support available to households.”

“I get a free visual safety check when my smart meter is installed”

The survey also found 26 per cent of adults are unsure where their stopcock can be found.

While a third don’t know how to turn off the electricity in their home and 49 per cent could not bleed a radiator.

But it also emerged 13 per cent would ‘never’ start a DIY job they weren’t already familiar with, with plumbers, electricians and gas safe engineers the tradesfolk most relied upon.

And Gen Z are only second-most likely to watch a ‘how to’ posts on social media when tackling a new task (44 per cent), compared to 49 per cent of Millennials.

While those aged 65+ who are responsible for maintaining their own homes were least likely to need to bring in a professional to finish a job they’d started themselves.

But those aged 25-34 have typically had to do this three times in the last two years.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed 62 per cent are unaware of the advice they could access via a free visual safety check of gas and electrical equipment, carried out by a qualified engineer with a smart meter installation.

TV personality and chef Rustie Lee, also known for her time on Celebrity Super Spa and Celebrity Mastermind, has teamed up with Smart Energy GB to share her experience of getting work done in her home.

Rustie said: “I think I’m quite handy when it comes to fixing things at home and I’m proud to say I can rewire a plug!

“And like many people, I also rely on an expert to do some jobs properly.

“But energy meters are not something I’ve ever really thought about, because they just sit in a cupboard out of sight.

“Since I found out that I get a free visual safety check when my smart meter is installed, it’s made me realise that the equipment I have is probably quite old.

“Which could well be the case for others too, so getting it checked is probably a good idea.

“Staying safe is important so I’m pleased to know I’ll be getting a safety check to make sure the energy equipment I have at home is working as it should.”

Tom Hicks’ top tips on what to watch out for and when to call an energy expert:

Check your wiring - Wiring and fuse boxes should be replaced roughly every 15-20 years, but it’s not uncommon to see 30, 40 or even 50-year-old equipment on the wall. Call in an expert if you see any signs of overheating, distress on cables, electrical installation, charring, melting or exposed live contacts. Look for soot - Boilers are an incredible piece of kit, but they can go wrong, even when serviced every 12 months. Not many people would know there is an issue unless the boiler physically stops working, but we look for fine 'sooting' or abnormal marks on the walls and flue that indicate signs of gas spillage If you see something that doesn’t look right, call a Gas Safe boiler engineer. Meter movement - If you have an old analogue gas meter and the dials are moving when all the gas appliances in the house are turned off - even if very slowly over time - it can be a sign of a gas leak. We call it checking for creep. Anyone who has trouble accessing their meter can ask their energy supplier to send an engineer to read and check it. If you smell gas, especially if its continuously inside, call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. Power cuts – If this happens, the first thing you should do is switch off appliances and if you can, check your fuse box to see if a fuse has tripped (turned off). If not, check if your neighbours still have their electricity. If they are also affected don’t assume the experts have already been notified and give your Electricity Distribution Network Operator a call on 105. The sooner they know, the quicker they can help. Get a free visual safety check with a smart meter installation - Smart meters replace your old analogue gas and electricity meter and are great tools to help you manage your spending on energy. But they also come with a free visual safety check when they’re installed. It’s easy to request one, just contact your energy supplier, if you don’t already have a smart meter.