Doctor Who newcomers Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson have dressed up in spectacular 60’s attire for an upcoming episode of the beloved BBC sci-fi show.

The BBC has given fans a sneak peak into what is to come as Time Lord Ncuti and his trusted sidekick Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, continue filming for the new series.

The Sex Education actor and former Coronation Street star have been pictured side-by-side under their new roles. Gatwa is seen wearing a striped blue suit and afro wig, while Gibson rocks a black-and-white mini dress with long white boots.

The sneak peak was shared on the official BBC Twitter page. The account wrote: Serving 60s… Ncuti Gatwa and @MillieGibson01 are back on set for #DoctorWho.”

Fans immediatly responded to the post with excitment. One fan said: “Obsessed with this.” Meanwhile another wrote: “So excited about the new series!” A third person wrote: “Really enjoying all these new outfits.”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period.