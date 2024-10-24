Brits reveal the quirkiest ways they enjoy their pasta

A poll of 2,000 adults found it a crime to eat pasta without sauce, with one in six having poured a tin of soup in to lubricate it. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Pouring hot sauce on penne and adding ketchup to spaghetti are among the quirkiest ways Brits enjoy their pasta.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 46 per cent consider it a crime against to eat pasta without sauce, with one in six (16 per cent) having poured a tin of soup in to lubricate it.

And 19 per cent have opted to add soy sauce and 13 per cent have thrown in a tin of beans.

Other strange foods to add to pasta dishes to make it extra saucy included barbecue sauce, curry sauce and mustard.

The research was commissioned by Dolmio ahead of this year’s World Pasta Day on October 25.

Bart Kuzianik, chief sauce taster at the sauce brand, who dedicates more than 30 hours a month to perfecting pasta sauces, said: “What is pasta without the sauce? We’re here to remind customers that tasty sauces needn’t be a challenge.

"There’s a true art and science to finding the perfect harmony of ingredients, whether it's classic tomato and basil, something spicy, or a creamy concoction.”

Of the 43 per cent who have eaten a portion of pasta completely plain, 27 per cent likened it to brushing your teeth without toothpaste and 20 per cent said it was similar to attending a party without music.

Bolognese, tomato and basil and pesto were the most ‘go-to’ sauces, followed by carbonara and a cheese sauce.

Cheese, chicken and beef or pork were the most frequent pairings with pasta according to the data from OnePoll.com.

It also emerged 22 per cent will regularly try new sauces and combinations when serving up a portion.

When it comes to pasta choice, spaghetti was the winner according to 42 per cent, followed by penne (34 per cent) and fusilli (27 per cent), with 28 per cent preferring fresh to dried.

And parmesan (30 per cent) won over cheddar (27 per cent) and mozzarella (14 per cent) as the best cheese accompaniment.

Dolmio's Chief Sauce Taster, Bart Kuzianik, is showing the nation how to make pasta sauce right. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Top 10 unconventional makeshift pasta sauce alternatives:

Melted butter 21 per cent Ketchup 21 per cent Hot sauce 21 per cent Soy sauce 19 per cent Mayonnaise 18 per cent Tin of soup 16 per cent BBQ sauce 16 per cent Curry sauce (e.g. Korma, Tikka) 15 per cent Tin of beans 13 per cent Mustard 12 per cent

Expert sauce taster Bark Kuzianik’s tips for the best bolognese:

Pasta on the side? Never – Always mix your pasta in with the mince and sauce before serving. This way, the pasta is coated in all those delicious flavours, giving you a perfect bite every time. Cheese, please – To change up the Bolognese game, different cheeses can completely transform the dish. Pecorino packs a punch with its bold, aggressive flavour, while Parmigiano adds a rich, savoury touch. Mix and match for the ultimate cheesy showdown! Pasta water is actually magic – Here’s a secret: save a splash of pasta water before draining. Stirring it into the sauce helps create a silky-smooth texture, making the Bolognese even more delicious.